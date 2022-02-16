A large plume of black smoke rose high just north of the Guadalupe County line on Monday afternoon, summoning firefighters from three counties. That was just one of 15 fires in two days Guadalupe County firefighters responded to.
Between Sunday and Monday, area fire departments responded to 14 other blazes — one of which turned into a structure fire, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“That does not include the big one in Comal or if there were multiple fires at one scene like the ones on FM 1117 on Monday,” he said.
In total, the fires have burned about 100 acres, Pinder said.
A large grass fire on the 3500 block of Francis Harris Lane near the Comal-Hays county line brought firefighters from departments in Comal, Guadalupe and Hays counties.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy VanAusdall said firefighters got the call around 2:50 p.m. Monday and upon arrival, firefighters faced a large fire and heavy winds, with multiple structures and outbuildings threatened. In addition, multiple vehicles sitting on the property were involved, causing black smoke to rise from the area, which was seen from several miles away.
Shortly before 5 p.m., VanAusdall reported about 80 acres had burned. Still, other vehicles on the property, outbuildings and structures were protected.
Agencies responding to the call included fire departments from New Braunfels, South Hays, York Creek and San Marcos, as well as the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management.
A section chief and an attack aircraft from the Texas Department of Emergency Management also responded to the scene. About 45 personnel were on the scene, VanAusdall said.
VanAusdall credited a rapid response and coordinated effort from area agencies with bringing the fire under control in a relatively short time.
“Days like today, we definitely have our heads on a swivel with high winds and low humidities,” VanAusdall said. “Those are two recipes for an active fire to spread, which is what we saw (Monday). We had a rapidly moving fire. With the quick response and mutual aid resources getting on-site, we were able to protect those structures and the livestock that was also threatened.”
Among the fire equipment used to extinguish the grass fire were brush trucks that VanAusdall said “have the mobility to go off road and get not only equipment off road but get personnel off road so they can get to the fire site and put the fire out.”
Brush trucks come equipped with water tanks ranging from 300 to 500 gallons. By comparison, larger fire engines contain 750- to 1,000-gallon water tanks.
Firefighters also used tenders to bring water to the scene, VanAusdall said, as no fire hydrants were readily available near the property.
“We perform a shuttle operation,” he said. “We’ll typically stage an engine or a tender at one of these fire hydrants so they can continue to fill not only tenders but brush trucks as they shuttle water back and forth to the fire.”
VanAusdall added that although the incident was under New Braunfels Fire Department command, the “footprint on this fire from a personnel perspective is not New Braunfels.”
“We definitely had some key assets on the scene, but the volunteer and other paid fire departments in the area took up the majority of this response,” he said.
Assets from New Braunfels included two brush trucks, two engineers and two battalion chiefs.
A Guadalupe County bulldozer and a maintainer were also used in the firefighting efforts to bring the flames under control, according to VanAusdall.
“It’s great to get those types of apparatus on-site,” he said. “They can help maintain the fire a lot quicker than a hand line or firefighters with hand tools. They can maintain that line and keep the fire from spreading. Should we have a fast-moving fire, something that we need to get farther ahead of, those types of apparatus can get ahead of the fire and create a fire line or barrier that the fire can’t cross.”
At 5 p.m., firefighters were still on scene, but it appeared that the fire was under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, VanAusdall said.
Guadalupe County under burn ban
Last week, Guadalupe County commissioners approved a burn ban due to the dry vegetation around the county. The ban allows for some burning for residents who receive prior authorization. Residents without trash services are given permission to burn approved household items in a burn barrel, as long as they follow the rules and do so cautiously, especially as the wildfire potential increases.
“The things that we are starting to see is due to the dry conditions, the grass around barrels is beginning to catch fire and starting to spread to adjacent properties and cause damage,” Pinder said.
On Sunday, a home was damaged after a fire started in a burn barrel spread to the adjacent home, Pinder said.
“We urge residents to be cautious when burning items in their barrels and items that are allowed to be burned under the burn ban,” he said.
While the Guadalupe County Fire Marshals Office has issued a number of permits allowing controlled burns, Pinder said his office will re-evaluate those permits due to worsening conditions.
“We are at the point where it is unsafe to burn, even if there is permission from the fire marshal’s office,” he said.
