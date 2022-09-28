Cibolo police on Friday arrested a former Steele High School teacher in connection with allegations he sent a 16-year-old current Steele student improper text messages.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, said Richard Mireles, Cibolo Police Department public relations officer in a news release.
Police began investigating Thursday when the girl told a school administrator the teacher sent her the messages, he said.
The school administrator told a Cibolo Police Department school resource officer assigned to the high school and Cibolo Police Department detectives got involved.
The male teacher currently works as a teacher in the San Antonio Independent School District in San Antonio, Mireles said.
“The safety of our community, and especially that of our students, is our top priority,” he said. “The strength and bravery of the victim by coming forward and quick action by school staff and administrators in both school districts played a key role in law enforcement taking Rivera into custody quickly.”
San Antonio ISD administrators and police helped Cibolo officers serve an arrest warrant Friday on Rivera, a former teacher at Clemens and Steele high schools in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.
Rivera started his tenure at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD on Jan. 4, 2021, said Ed Suarez, a Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District spokesman. He said Rivera shuttled between the two high schools to teach before resigning from the district May 27 of this year.
“Cibolo PD detectives are currently investigating whether or not there are additional victims,” he said. “We are asking parents of current and former students who interacted with Rivera to speak to their children.”
Officers arrested Rivera without incident at Lanier High School in San Antonio and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, Mireles said. Jail staff released him Saturday under $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police continue to investigate, Mireles said.
The investigation remains active he said, and anyone who thinks they or their child may be a victim is asked to call Detective Brandon Losoya at 830-659-1999.
“We’re just going to ask parents to speak to their kids,” Mireles said. “If their child thinks they may have been a victim because of this guy, contact Cibolo PD.”
