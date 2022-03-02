Incumbent Darrell Hunter earned the Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 in the March 1 primary election.
Despite having two challengers, Hunter evaded a runoff by pulling in more than 67% of the vote.
“It was a good race,” he said. “Everyone one was calm and cool and collected. They were both good opponents.”
Hunter faced opposition from Kelly Cross and Sam (Saundra) Meyer.
In early voting, Hunter carried a hefty lead. Of the 2,333 ballots cast in the race, 66.40% went to Hunter, while 24.17% of the votes were cast for Cross and 9.43% were for Meyer.
Those percentages held pretty strong as Election Day totals wrapped.
“I want to thank all of my constituents out there in Precinct 1 that had my back here tonight,” Hunter said. “I’m glad that I had the support that I had and even though there was opposition, there was no problem whatsoever.”
In final voting totals, Hunter claimed the nod with 2,964 votes equating to 67.26% of the vote, Cross had 1,034 for 23.46%, while Meyer garnered 409 for 9.28%
Cross was appreciative of the residents who cast ballots her way.
“I thank everyone for their time and their vote,” Cross said. “I love Guadalupe County.”
While Meyer came up short, she said she enjoyed her first go at running for an elected position.
“This was great experience for me, this was my first time running for anything,” she said. “Darrell is a real hard guy to beat. I really didn’t expect to beat him. I had fun. I appreciate all of the support, everyone that came out and supported me.”
This experience and her want to serve the community in an elected position have Meyer looking to potentially seek another foray into the world of politics.
“I will run again, I’m not sure for what, but I do plan to run again, and I hope that I get their support and maybe some of their friends’ support and make it a bigger number,” she said. “You learn and you don’t always win, but that is what builds character.”
For now, Hunter is ready to get back to doing what he loves.
“I’m looking forward to finishing out another four years and enjoying this office,” he said. “I love this office, it is the best. I love helping people. I’m looking forward to settling back and getting back to work and doing what I have to do to keep my office going.”
