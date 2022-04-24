Several groups, organizations and individuals on Thursday became inaugural winners of what some hope will continue to become an explosive new awards program at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
The first ever IGNITE Awards at the college honored members of the university and greater surrounding community for efforts to highlight and improve diversity, equity and inclusion, said Toi Turner, TLU associate vice president of human resources.
“The acronym IGNITE stands for Individuals, Groups, iNspiring Inclusion Through Excellence,” she said. “The nominated individuals, departments, or organizations are those who ignite the flame of inclusive excellence at TLU. We had nearly 40 nominees, which demonstrates the human spirit that makes TLU a special place for us all.”
The university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion along with the Texas Lutheran University Staff Association established the IGNITE Awards this year. Awards come in six different categories — Partner Award, Program/Event Award, Department Award, Student Award, Faculty Award and Staff Award.
This year’s inaugural winners were the Seguin Community Coalition; Dr. Toni Sauncy, Dr. Kevin Tate, Dr. Jennifer Mata and the SURE Grant; the Texas Lutheran University School of Music; student Mikaela Leyva; Mata individually in the faculty category; and staff member Samira Lopez.
Seguin’s Community Coalition forever will be recognized as the first ever recipient of a Texas Lutheran University IGNITE Award.
The coalition was created in June 2020 “in support of the national and local dialogue regarding the police use of force as it related to the abuse of force being witnessed against men of color and black men in particular,” Turner said.
The coalition partnered with university student leaders to create two programs — Bulldogs, Badges and Burgers, and Beyond Brutality: A Candid Conversation from Both Sides of the Badge.
Other award recipients provided research opportunities, created an online ethnomusicology film series, and helped the school become more inclusive and accessible, among other attributes, Turner said.
The awards selection committee consisted of David Ortiz, Charla Bailey, Betseygail Rand, Annette Roecker, Christy Wilder and Jennifer Ortiz.
Bringing the awards is a way of extending Texas Lutheran University’s goodwill to the surrounding community and being inclusive of it, University President Debbie Cottrell said.
“I’m very excited that our community has recognized a lot of efforts that reflect our priorities in terms of being an inclusive campus that wants to work with our community partners in Seguin and on campus,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.