Authorities are warning residents about a person who allegedly is calling area residents pretending to be a law enforcement officer to scam them out of money.
“People are still getting calls from a person who is claiming to be Sgt. Logan Tucker with the warrants division of Guadalupe Sheriff’s,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said in a news statement. “This person is not who they are claiming to be. Do not give money or personal information over the phone.”
The sheriff’s office has been aware of multiple people in the area having received the phone calls, she said. The caller says that the person on the other end of the phone has several warrants out for their arrest, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Then the caller attempts to get the other person to pay for the warrants over the phone, she said.
“Logan Tucker is a deputy with the sheriff’s office, but he did not make these calls,” Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Normally, no law enforcement agency calls someone and asks them to pay a fee, warrant or other fine over the phone. It’s just not a standard procedure used, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“Remember, if you receive a call and doubt the caller, hang up and call law enforcement,” she said. “Do not give payment over the phone.”
