Two people died late Friday night when their vehicles collided head-on resulting in a fiery wreck on a dark road in Seguin.
A Seguin woman and a Killeen woman were both killed in the wreck that was reported about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 90 between Schroeder and Miltex Roads, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet HHR crossed into oncoming traffic and rammed into a Toyota Corolla, she said.
“A preliminary investigation reveals that the involved Chevrolet HHR was traveling westbound on Highway 90,” Wallace said. “Witnesses stated the Chevrolet swerved into oncoming traffic, striking a Toyota Corolla. The Chevrolet HHR quickly became engulfed in flames.”
Authorities pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. Wallace 75-year-old Isabel Sandoval of Seguin as the driver of the HHR and Glenette Reid, 40, of Killeen, as the driver of the Corolla.
Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter ordered an autopsy for Sandoval and authorities notified next of kin for both victims, Wallace said.
When Seguin Fire and EMS arrived they found one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and the other badly damaged, Chief Dale Skinner said.
“Of course, we began our firefighting efforts on the vehicle that was involved in fire,” Skinner said. “The driver of the other vehicle was pinned in the vehicle and so we assessed the patient while performing extrication. The ambulance crew determined that the driver had injuries that were incompatible with life.”
After quickly extinguishing the flames, firefighters helped free both drivers from their vehicles and waited on scene with police investigators, he said.
Emergency crews cut off traffic in both directions of the highway while they investigated.
Neither driver had any passengers with them and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.
