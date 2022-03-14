A 20-year-old Gonzales resident died in a head on collision early Sunday morning in Seguin.
Elizabeth Solis, 20, of Gonzales was the passenger in a vehicle when it collided with another vehicle about 3:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Kingsbury St., Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Office Sarah Wallace said. Solis was transported by helicopter to a San Antonio area hospital where she later died from her injuries, Wallace said.
“A preliminary investigation reveals that a Jeep Liberty vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old New Braunfels woman was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of (West) Kingsbury (Street) when it collided head-on into a Mitsubishi Outlander,” Wallace said. “The driver of the Jeep Liberty stated to officers that she consumed multiple alcoholic beverages prior to driving.”
Solis was a passenger in the Outlander driven by a 22-year-old San Antonio man.
Emergency crews took both drivers by ambulance to a hospital in the Kyle area. Both were in critical condition, Wallace said. She said authorities notified Solis’ next of kin.
Police continue to investigate.
