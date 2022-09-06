A traffic stop on Friday ended with two men in jail facing money laundering charges and deputies confiscating almost $300,000 in cash.
The arrests came as Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Cpl. Isak Moebius, K9 Deputy Samuel Mertz and K9 partner Rimon stopped a Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on Interstate 10 near the 625 mile marker reportedly for speeding, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
As deputies talked with the driver Eli Ibarra, of Humble, and passenger Isidro Garcia, of Laredo, they noticed several signs of potential trafficking, Flores said.
“Merz utilized his K9 partner Rimon and conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle,” he said. “K-9 Rimon made a positive alert to the vehicle.”
Deputies found $293,907 in U.S. currency in the vehicle, Flores said.
Ibarra and Garcia were detained and interviewed by investigators and then booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of money laundering between $150,000-$300,000.
Ibarra remain jailed under $75,000 bond, while Garcia was released on $75,000 bond out on Saturday.
