The Lifegate Lady Falcons (17-1, 11-0) punched their ticket to the 1A Texas Christian Athletic League’s state tournament after securing two big wins on Saturday at the Regional Volleyball Tournament in Corpus Christi.
A five-set win over Sunnybrook Christian (25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 19-25, 15-9) and a four-set win over Annapolis Christian Academy (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25) gave the Falcons a chance to win another state title.
In the regional semifinal game against Sunnybrook Christian, the Lady Falcons went the distance with an all too familiar opponent. Before this meeting, the Lady Lions have faced off against Lifegate three times this year, but have come up short all three times.
In the district games against the Lions, Lifegate beat them in five sets and four sets. In the Annapolis tournament, the Lady Falcons jumped on the Lions quickly in a three set sweep. Lifegate completed the season sweep over the Lady Lions and moved on to the Regional finals against the team that gave the Lady Falcons their only loss of the season.
In the region finals, Lifegate faced off against Annapolis Christian Academy.
The Lady Warriors were responsible for the Lady Falcons only loss of the season so a revenge game was set in stone. The loss for the Lady Falcons came in a tournament hosted by Annapolis where the Lifegate fell in a three set sweep.
Revenge is best served up in aces, and that is exactly what Lifegate did Saturday. The dominance of the Lady Falcon offense was too much for the Lady Warriors and Lifegate moved on to the State tournament.
Making this far proves you are at least a top eight team in the state of Texas.
Lifegate opens up the tournament at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26 in Mission Concepcion Sports Park, where they face off against Woodlands True North.
The Lady Knights, (3-17, 2-11) have turned a lot of heads in Region III. They were mediocre during their district games, but heated up as the playoffs started. After losing three times to region favorite Banff, True North topped Banff in four sets in the Regional finals and found themselves in the State tournament.
The winner of Lifegate and True North will play the winner of Bryan Still Creek and San Antonio Sunnybrook in the state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.