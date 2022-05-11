Someone appears to be taking a social media challenge to dangerous lengths in Cibolo and authorities want it to stop.
Cibolo Police Department officials have taken two reports of someone apparently playing out a TikTok challenge of shooting people with what is called a “splat gun,” said Richard Mireles, the department’s public relations officer.
“It appears what we have is a couple juveniles,” he said. “We believe it’s related to this TikTok challenge making its way around the internet shooting people with these items called splat guns.”
Splat guns are marketed as air guns and they shoot gel projectiles, Mireles said. Splat guns are similar to paintball guns, he said.
Police think the juveniles used the toys to hurt two children, one on Sunday and another on Monday, Mireles said.
The victims’ parents reported the separate instances, he said.
“We want to put out that even though this is a TikTok challenge, this is not funny, this is not a game,” Mireles said. “(Police) can arrest somebody and this is an arrestable offense.”
Authorities think the juvenile boys drove around and used the splat gun on the children, he said. It first happened Sunday in the Turning Stone subdivision and then again Monday in the Saddle Creek subdivision, Mireles said. The attacks left each victim — both of Cibolo — with a welt where they were hit, he said.
Anyone suspected of participating in the act could get into some trouble, Mireles said.
“These can be some serious charges that these people can face,” he said. “There’s always the proverbial, ‘you can put somebody’s eye out.’ I know it’s become cliche, but it’s a real thing.”
Police are searching for the culprits, Mireles said. In the meantime, he asked that Cibolo residents be aware of their surroundings and help with information leading to whomever is injuring residents.
“We want to ask our residents to please be observant and exercise situational awareness when outdoors,” Mireles said. “We still live in a safe community but if you are a victim or witness to the incidences, please call the sheriff’s dispatch immediately or call 911.”
Anyone with information also may call Schertz dispatch at 210-619-1272 to report an incident, he said.
“If someone happens to have video of it, please contact the Cibolo Police Department,” Mireles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.