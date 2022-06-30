A man accused of stabbing a restaurant employee was tased and arrested at a nearby Cibolo school on Thursday, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Pct. 3 Chief Deputy Brandon Roberts responded to the Zaxby’s on West Borgfeld Road for a reported stabbing on Thursday, Guadalupe County Pct. 3 Constable Michael Skrobarcek said.
Officers were told the suspect stabbed an employee, then fled toward the Falcon Grove neighborhood, Skrobarcek said.
“After confirming that the female was ok, Roberts attempted to locate the suspect,” he said. “Moments later, arriving Cibolo Police units stated they observed the suspect run down Cibolo Valley Drive and Weiderstein Elementary.”
When officers found the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Malik Turner, in the neighborhood, he raised his hands but refused to stop, Skrobarcek said.
Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the suspect; however, he continued to run, jumped the fence into the elementary school’s yard and ran around several buildings with officers on his heels, Skrobarcek said.
“Roberts chased Turner around several buildings, advising on the radio to immediately lock the school down,” he said. “He continued into the center of the school where he confronted Turner in the courtyard playground near many school entrances.”
The man yelled at Roberts to “Do it!” to which the deputy constable responded, “I don’t want to do this,” Skrobarcek said.
The deputy constable then deployed his taser as the suspect attempted to enter the school, Skrobarcek said.
“Not knowing if there were children within the school and if Turner was still armed, Roberts shot Turner with his Taser X26, stopping him and taking him into custody,” he said.
A radio frequency issue during the incident temporarily sent Seguin police to Ball Early Childhood Center, where authorities thought the constable might be in need of assistance
With law enforcement near Park West for an unrelated incident, officers went to the school to secure the students and staff, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
“Officers quickly made location and ensured the safety of all students, teachers, and employees of Ball Elementary by escorting them to a safe and secured location.,” she said.
Seguin officers later discovered the constable’s hand-held radio switched channels during the pursuit. Wallace said they were told the suspect was in custody and there was no danger to students or staff at Ball Elementary. “Seguin Police Officers were quick to arrive and clear the area looking for the Constable in distress while ensuring the safety of everyone on the school premises.”
Wallace said that the staff was made aware of the situation and police left the campus.
Skrobarcek “wants to assure the community that your Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, as well as other local departments, stand ready and dedicated to protect your children and will do whatever is necessary to prevent a tragedy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.