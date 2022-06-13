The Navarro Independent School District’s search for a new superintendent ended before it really got started as the board opted to stay close to home and named Luke Morales as acting superintendent on Sunday.
With applause and cheers from the audience gathered in the Navarro Intermediate School cafeteria Sunday, Morales, who most recently served as the Navarro Junior High School principal and deputy superintendent, will head up the school district following the recent retirement of Superintendent Wende Russell.
The approval was unanimous following a motion made by Trustee Hank Dietert and a second by Trustee Tracy Large.
“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the board,” Morales said following the vote. “I appreciate the due diligence that you guys have done to make sure that the district is in the best hands possible. After much consideration and much discussion I think we are at that point.”
The board made the decision to name Morales as the acting superintendent following an almost three-hour meeting behind closed doors.
“We are very excited to name Mr. Morales as the acting superintendent,” Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said. “We feel like his experience with the district, the knowledge that he brings, we know that we are committed to making him successful.”
Morales has been with Navarro ISD for 19 years as the junior high school principal and deputy superintendent. Prior to joining Navarro, he was a teacher and coach at various other area districts including South Side San Antonio, Medina Valley, Fort Sam Houston and Pearsall.
“When I got to Navarro, I found my home,” he said. “This is home, this is where I look forward to retiring from and hopefully we have a long journey ahead of us yet.”
The board was in the beginning stages of a search for a superintendent following the recent retirement of Superintendent Wende Russell.
A search firm held a public meeting on Tuesday, in which many community members championed for Morales to take the helm after learning he was named the lone finalist for Stockdale ISD superintendent.
Those sentiments carried into the special board meeting held the following day to discuss the superintendent search, which nine community members, parents and staff members spoke in favor of Morales.
“You have seen what he can do for the last 19 years,” Navarro Junior High School special education teacher Ella Chase said. “Is he perfect? Absolutely not … I think if there are things he does not know, he can hire people or he has people underneath him that have that experience and know what to do. He is honest. … To me, honesty is one of the best character traits you can have.”
The board agreed, and are committed to helping Morales get to where he needs to be in this new role, Rehfeld said.
“For those things that he may not be up to speed on, we’re going to get him as up to speed as quickly as possible because we have so much going on with the growth that is coming to this district and he is 100% committed,” she said.
Rehfeld said she was happy to see the community get involved in the process, and hopes to see more community support in the future.
“That wasn’t something that we had the last go-round,” she said. “We think that will further the success that we see with him over the year. Then like he said and we told him as well, we hope that it is for several years into the future.”
As the board named Morales as the acting superintendent Sunday evening, it subsequently cancelled the superintendent search.
Morales said he is ready to hit the ground running to ensure the district doesn’t miss a beat in starting the new school year.
“I am super excited about the opportunity,” Morales said. “Thank you board, thank you parents for being here, thank you for the support, thank you for supporting the district. I look forward to a long working relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.