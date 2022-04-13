Faith flew to the forefront Sunday as members of the community gathered at the basketball court at Park West in Seguin to lift up family and friends of 18-year-old Maekalyn Smith, who was killed there earlier this month.
No one could have seen coming Maekalyn’s tragic shooting death at the park, which rocked the community, said Emanuel Carpenter, hospice chaplain at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and a longtime friend of Maekalyn’s parents Jerry and Diane Smith.
“This was not supposed to happen, not here, not anywhere,” Carpenter said. “But because it did happen, we have to address it.”
He and about 150 others came together Sunday evening at Park West to address Maekalyn’s tragic end and to lift up her parents in prayer during a vigil honoring the slain teen.
Tears flowed as several family, friends and community members prayed over Maekalyn’s family and all families in Seguin.
Gunfire erupted about 2:30 p.m. April 4 at Park West. After 911 calls for help, police arrived to find Maekalyn fatally shot and an 18-year-old Seguin man wounded but alive.
On April 6, Seguin Police Department officials identified 20-year-old Draven Rene Reyes as a suspect and revealed their acquisition of warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Reyes was arrested Tuesday and booked into Guadalupe County Jail.
Also on April 6, police served similar arrest warrants on a man and a woman they believe were in the vehicle that sped away from the park carrying Reyes after he allegedly pulled the trigger.
Investigators said the shooting was the latest in a string of incidents involving gunplay amongst two groups of teenagers and young adults. However at the vigil, Pastor Tim Zapata of Victory Christian Church said bigger forces are at play. A battle between good and evil was being waged on Seguin streets, he said.
In that struggle, the “enemy” is trying to take our children, Zapata said.
“Prayer still works,” he said. “There is hope and it’s found in Jesus.”
Michael Moak, pastor at Hillcrest Church, prayed over Maekalyn’s parents, siblings and other family. He prayed for the city and for healing.
During one of the more moving parts of the prayer vigil, Moak sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.” As he sang, Maekalyn’s mother buried her face against her husband’s shoulder and sobbed uncontrollably over her child’s killing.
Maekalyn’s death is something that shouldn’t happen in this city or any city, said Enrique Ramirez, who attended the vigil with his wife Rev. Nohemi Ramirez, pastor of La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Seguin.
The couple wanted to help the family and the community find some way of healing following the tragic events, Nohemi said.
“We came to support the family and, of course, to pray for our city. We had been praying in church but we came to show our support,” she said. “Anything that happens that affects the community, affects us.”
Maekalyn’s parents have suffered something no family should suffer and the Seguin community has suffered something no community should suffer, said Teresa Grimm, who helped organize the vigil.
In tribute to the fallen teen, Grimm read a poem that she felt embodied Maekalyn’s spirit and that she believed spoke to everyone in attendance. The voice of the poem speaks about moving on and allowing others to continue seeing the world for the deceased.
“Carry her memory on and let her live through your eyes,” Grimm told vigil attendees. “She was a special part (of the community and her killing) is but a stain, a temporary stain on our community.”
No one expected such a tragedy to occur and take the life of such a beloved young woman, Carpenter said.
The chaplain’s goal is to have a portion of Park West named in Maekalyn’s honor in an effort to remember her life and hopes of keeping the violence from repeating.
