No. 5. Officer-involved shootings hit home in Seguin, Guadalupe County

Life-altering police interactions punctuated the news in 2021. In August authorities shot and killed a suspected kidnapper on Interstate 10, then in October a suspect shot and wounded a Seguin Police Department officer at a domestic call.
In the summer, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and Guadalupe County Constable’ deputies shot and killed 48-year-old Christopher Robinson on Aug. 9 on Interstate 10. Authorities were pursuing Robinson in connection with a suspected kidnapping.
The chase made its way through Guadalupe County reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph eastbound on I-10. With the assistance of OnStar technology, the car was slowed to about 5 mph but the driver continued on until deputies stopped him near the FM 2438 exit east of the I-10/State Highway 130 interchange.
“The suspect immediately opened fire on the officers,” Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said at the time. “Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Attempts to revive the suspect failed and he died at the scene.”
A little more than three weeks after the shooting, deputies involved returned to active duty following customary stints on administrative duty as a result of deadly force use protocols.
Seguin Police Patrol Sgt. Bradlee Flippin was away from regular duty for a different reason.
On Oct. 10, Flippin was part of a contingent of emergency responders who went to a call for a report of a domestic violence situation at a Seguin home. As officers investigated, one saw a man with a shotgun standing in the shadows before the suspect opened fire.
Gun shots hit Flippin in his body armor, hands, arms, neck and head. He returned fire, but at least one of the shotgun blasts damaged his handgun during the firefight.
A wounded Flippin radioed to other responders in the area, telling them he was wounded and relaying his position.
Seguin Fire Department emergency workers acted quickly by rushing into the “hot zone” extracting Flippin and high-tailing it out of the area to get him to the hospital.
Suspect Rodney Juarez also shot a 51-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child at the home prior to injuring Flippin. All three victims survived their injuries.
Officers arrested Juarez on two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He remains held at the Guadalupe County Jail under $3 million bond related to the charges.
After weeks of recovery, Flippin served as grand marshal of Seguin’s annual Holiday Stroll Parade. He and members of the fire department crew that helped save him were recognized for their bravery and heroism for their actions that night.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols presented plaques to each of the crew members who helped that night. Nichols also presented Flippin the department’s Purple Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.