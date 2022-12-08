City opens new pickleball courts

The city of Seguin has served up a new complex that brings the community in for a nice, fun game of pickleball.
It hasn’t always been this fun for pickleball players as frustration mounted when they were told they would have to share courts with the tennis players.
The feud between pickleball and tennis players in Seguin has stretched back 40 years to where the two sides had to fight over the courts at Max Starcke Park. But that turf war finally came to an end Tuesday with the official opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex, 418 W. Mountain St.
Players can now hit the court and play to their heart’s content, local pickleball player Eddy Wilson said.
“This is awesome,” he said. “I’m glad I get to come here with my friends and just play the game I love.”
This first phase is the start of the project, but not all of it, Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones said at the unveiling of the courts.
“Phase one consists of nine new lighted courts that people can play on until 10 p.m.,” Jones said. “The phase is not quite done as the outside still needs wind screens that will arrive in about six weeks, but we are ready to play. Phase two will be done sometime next summer. This will see the addition of more parking, restrooms and a covered pavilion area.”
The city is appreciative for the many parts that worked together to bring Seguin’s new pickleball courts to life, Jones said.
“Thank you to Weston Ready at CourTex Construction for the construction of the courts and complex,” he said. “The lights were installed by Sullivan Contracting Services along with Masters Electric. Thank you to them for getting this place powered up. Also thank you to Eddy who has been a leading voice in the community for pickleball.”
Community support led the city of Seguin to build the complex, Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said.
“We called around and found there were a lot of great partnership opportunities,” the city manager said. “When you have partners like the school district and the county, we were able to leverage those partnerships for this phenomenal deal.”
The city manager was very pleased with the results of the court, but knows there is still more to do in Seguin.
“When I got here we adopted a parks master plan that didn’t have a lot of money to support that plan,” he said. “Luckily, we have the foresight of our city council members to put in almost $4 million to our city parks system through the American Rescue funding plan. This will not be the only project in Seguin as we have improvements coming to Bauer Park and Juan Seguin Park.”
What surprised the city manager the most was just the vast amount of people and support for an up and coming sport like pickleball.
“Seeing all these people out here, I couldn’t imagine the first opening day with so many people,” he said. “I know this complex will be used and used well. It’s going to be a great venue.”
The plethora of people who are waiting to play pickleball shows how much this was a resemblance to disc golf and the opportunity it brings to Seguin, Mayor Donna Dodgen said.
“When I was on council and Jack came to us about disc golf and said we really need to do this, this is a really good thing. We said OK and put on the disc golf event,” the mayor said. “The popularity of the event and the tourism that it brought in was a huge success. The construction of these (pickleball) courts is the next level and next step toward that goal.”
Now that the construction is complete, the visions for what the courts could be used for are vast, Dodgen said.
“I envision us using these courts for hosting national tournaments,”she said. “There will be a lot of people coming from out of town, there will be tourism and that is a really good thing. Seguin deserves nice things. We as a community deserve nice things”
