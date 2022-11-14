A 22-year-old Seguin man died after a vehicle struck him while he was walking on State Highway 46 on Sunday night.
The wreck was reported about 10:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of State Highway 46, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Responding officers found a male, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez, 22, Seguin, with severe injuries at the scene after being struck by the vehicle,” she said. “An initial investigation revealed the involved vehicle was traveling southbound when Rodriguez was struck.”
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. His family has been notified.
Police continue to investigate the wreck.
