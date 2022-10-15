A Seguin police officer and his family are facing a long road ahead, as his wife was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
In an effort to help Seguin Police Detective Jonathan Gonzales’s family financially, the department is selling t-shirts, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“If everyone can help share and get the word out, buy a shirt or donate, the Seguin Police Department and the Gonzales family would greatly appreciate it,” she said.
Last week, Carolina Gonzales learned she had stage 4 breast cancer, and as she undergoes treatment, she’ll be unable to work, Wallace said.
“Due to her treatments and everything that needs to begin, she’ll be out of work, taking away that income for their family,” she said. “So, to help with the financial burden, we are doing a shirt fundraiser.”
The couple has two children — a college freshman and an 11-year-old.
The department is selling t-shirts with two design options. The first is a pink shirt with a pink ribbon that says, “Seguin Police.” The second is pink and reads “her Fight is our Fight #sweetCarolina.” T-shirts are $20 for youth small to XL and $25 for 2XL to 4XL. For those shipping, the department is adding a $10 flat rate to cover the costs of shipping with the remaining dollars going to the Carolina Fundraiser.
Pitching in to the help the Gonzales family was an easy decision, Wallace said, adding that the whole department has embraced the family.
“It is nice to see everyone here at the police department come together for one of our own in need during one of the worst times in their life,” she said. “His family feels supported and loved right now and that means a lot to them.”
But it’s not just the department that has rallied, Wallace said. The community has jumped in to offer its support.
“We have the most supportive community that we could ever ask for,” Wallace said. “They’re right there helping us out wherever they can.”
To purchase a shirt, take cash payments to the Seguin Police Department lobby between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or buy through Venmo @CarolinaFundraiser and include your name, shirt design(s), size(s), contact number and shipping address, if applicable.
The deadline to order the first round of shirts is Oct. 16. Those who don’t want a shirt but want to support the cause can also make a donation to the Gonzales family through Venmo.
