Navarro campuses were locked down for about 30 minutes after receiving a tip about a threat against the district.
District officials and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the tip as a precaution and enacted lockdown procedures, Superintendent Luke Morales said in a statement to parents.
Officials locked down the campus at 8:46 a.m. and gave the “all clear” at 9:11 a.m., Morales said.
“All is clear and back to normal operations,” he said.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
