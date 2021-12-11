Police said speed may have contributed to a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Seguin that left one man with minor injuries.
The crash was reported about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Walnut, Seguin Police Department Traffic Officer Jerry Guerrero said, and it involved two Seguin men — one, 44 years old, driving a car and the other, 22 years old, driving a pickup truck.
“Speed was probably a factor,” Guerrero said.
According to preliminary investigation, Guerrero said the truck was behind the car and the pickup driver reportedly felt the car was moving too slowly. The pickup driver tried to go around the car but the car sped up, Gurerro said both told officers. Another car approached going the other direction and, to avoid a head-on collision, the pickup’s driver tried to merge into his original lane, the traffic officer said.
“The car clipped him,” Guerrero said. “The truck spun out and ended in a ditch. The car lost control, went onto the other side of the road and struck the water main.”
Water gushed from the water main until emergency crews could shut off the flow. Guerrero said he was unsure how much damage the water main sustained.
“It looked like pretty good damage,” he said. “It totaled the car that hit it.”
The 22-year-old driver of the pickup had minor injuries, Guerrero said. The pickup driver’s younger brother was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
No one else was hurt, Guerrero said.
A nearby resident said drivers frequently speed on the stretch of East Walnut Street where the collision occurred.
“They really need to slow traffic down this street, this stretch. It’s a residential area,” said Brian Dunnam, who lives at the Summers Bend Apartments on Walnut. “The city really needs to do something to slow down the traffic.”
Impatience appears to be a constant cause of poor driving decisions in the area, Dunnam said. He has seen other instances of people making bad choices.
‘Every time a school bus stops here to drop off kids, cars try to use the parking lot to go around the bus,” Dunnam said.
