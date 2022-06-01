Seguin police arrested a man Tuesday suspected of robbing two convenience stores with a knife earlier that morning.
Police received a report of the first robbery at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Quick Trip on Interstate 10 at the corner of North Austin Street and the access road and then a second robbery across the high way at the Stripes, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
“The caller reported a black male, later identified as Neal, entered Quick Trip displaying a knife demanding money from the register,” she said. “Neal then left Quick Trip, rode his bicycle across the IH 10 and North Austin Street intersection to the Stripes, and repeated the robbery in the same manner.”
During the investigation, officers identified Neal as the suspected robber and obtained arrest warrants, Wallace said.
Neal was arrested that afternoon at his home without incident. He was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on aggravated robbery charges where he remains on bonds totaling $150,000 set by Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony and, if found guilty, could face a term in prison between five to 99 years and a possible fine up to $10,000.
