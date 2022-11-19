As the holiday season ramps up with Thanksgiving fast approaching, more people are traveling and more vehicles are on our roads.
Additional chances also are present for bad things to happen, so it’s up to drivers to take precautions and lessen chances of tragedy, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. But, not much should change beyond a heightened awareness, she said.
“Practice the same safety things you would do every day on the road,” Wallace said. “There’s nothing different on that. They’re out there every single day.”
Still, she and other law enforcement representatives in the area offered tips and reminders for motorists to help keep the streets safer through the holidays.
Drivers should stay alert, keep their eyes and minds on the road ahead and avoid distractions like cell phones.
Drinking and driving, she said, is out of the question.
“If you are planning to go to a holiday party where alcohol is involved, plan properly,” Wallace said. “Plan ahead, maybe get a ride from a family member or a friend, call Lyft or Uber.”
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies are well aware of the approaching holidays, and as always are on the lookout for bad actors on the roads, Lt. Javier Luna said.
“As the holiday season approaches us, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant in targeting those that choose to drink and drive,” he said. “We will be out enforcing the law to keep those living in and passing through our county safe on the roadways. We ask that you drink responsibly and utilize ride shares if you don’t have a designated driver.”
For those trips to visit family members, Luna offered valuable advice. Check vehicles’ conditions before hitting the road is a must, he said.
Tire pressure, condition of tires and a spare are at the top of the list, followed by pre-planning the route and an alternate route, Luna said. Be mindful of the driver’s condition, he said.
“Using a rest stop that is well-lit is safest and it keeps you from driving while tired, which is just as dangerous as driving while intoxicated,” Luna said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Kenny Mata echoed the deputy sheriff’s warning about fatigued driving. Getting at least eight hours of sleep before a long road trip is optimal, Mata said. He suggested an answer to driver fatigue.
“Either pull over and get some rest at a rest area or maybe you can switch roles to where maybe you’re a passenger and the passenger is now driving,” Mata said.
Monitor road conditions and check weather before and during trips, he said. Road closures and inclement weather can affect a motorist’s primary route. Leaving early and allowing ample travel time are important, the trooper said.
Make sure everyone buckles up inside the vehicle, especially children, Mata said.
“Children can get restless and tired being in the same spot for a long period of time,” he said. “They may want to get comfortable or get some rest on the seat. However, it is critically important individuals wear their seatbelts.”
The goal, all three law enforcers said, is for everyone to make it to their destinations alive and in good health, avoiding traffic collisions and adverse situations. They want everyone to have a safe and joyous holiday season and make it home in good shape.
A key to achieving that is relatively simple, Wallace said.
“There are more vehicles on the road,” she said. “Continue to practice road safety and don’t be distracted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.