Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.