Authorities say no serious injuries were reported during an incident in which a woman hit at a Seguin police officer with a vehicle and the officer shot at the woman Sunday night.
The incident happened after police responded to a call about 7:35 p.m. for a suspicious person in the 1400 block of Aaron Wood Road in Seguin, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
The officer found a woman and tried to talk with her, but the female didn’t cooperate, Wallace said.
“The female drove in the direction of the SPD officer, striking the officer with her vehicle,” she said. “The officer discharged her department issued firearm at the female. The female was not injured during the incident.”
Both the officer and the woman were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Wallace said.
The incident is under investigation.
