The city of Seguin’s top cop is calling it a career.
Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols announced Friday his retirement after nearly three decades in law enforcement, three of which he spent leading the local department.
“I want to thank former City Manager Doug Faseler, City Manager Steve Parker, Mayor (Don) Keil, Mayor (Donna) Dodgen and the City Council for the opportunity to lead the Seguin Police Department,” Nichols said. “Their confidence and unwavering support of the Seguin PD has been instrumental during my time in Seguin.”
Following a three-month search after the resignation of then-Chief Kevin Kelso, the retirement of the deputy chief and a police captain’s resignation, Seguin City Council announced Nichols as the choice for the job. He took over the position in April 2019 and brought a wealth of experience with him.
Nichols worked as an officer, narcotics detective, sergeant, SWAT commander, and more throughout his career. Before taking the Seguin job, he spent about three years as police chief for the city of Brownwood.
He worked 21 years at the San Marcos Police Department before retiring as commander in 2010. After retiring from San Marcos, Nichols was the assistant director and founding member of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program at Texas State University. ALERRT is a program that trains law enforcement for active shooter incidents.
Nichols accomplished much in just three years in Seguin, which include implementing the first full-time mental health officer positioning the city; serving as a founding member of the Seguin Community Coalition here, created in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minnesota; and instituting a body-worn camera program at the Seguin Police Department.
“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Seguin Police Department, who work tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our community safe,” Nichols said. “We are blessed to have an extraordinary organization of dedicated professionals who I have had the privilege to work alongside the past three years.”
Nichols’ retirement will begin in June. The city will now search for a new leader for the department.
Parker said that the retiring chief leaves the department and the city in a good position.
“The city has been honored to work with Chief Nichols these past three years,” the city manager said. “I am very proud of the things that Chief Nichols has accomplished during his tenure here. I’m very confident that due to the foundation he has helped set, finding a new police chief will be much easier as I truly believe that Seguin is now an employer of choice.
“It is hard to put into words how much his fellow employees, this community and, especially, myself will miss Chief Nichols.”
