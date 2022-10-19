As the fall weather continues breaking, children and adults in and around Seguin are coming down with a fever for a fun time.
Buck Fever, the county’s annual hunting extravaganza, makes its return to the Seguin Events Center — Coliseum on Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it a tradition of fun and outdoor learning for all ages, said Rodney Bargfrede, Buck Fever president.
“This is our 37th year doing this,” he said. “It’s been a long time. It’s just something a lot of the community looks forward to every year.”
The mission of Buck Fever, as stated on its website, is to provide a program for adults and youth to exhibit their previous years’ deer harvest, exotic displays and include educational/commercial booths at the annual event.
“The event consists of two nights of family atmosphere, good food, fellowship, contests, education and fun,” according to the website.
Buck Fever takes place 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with events such as a pellet gun shoot, petting zoo, catfish fishing in a fish tank, and shooting at an archery range each night. Wednesday night will feature a scavenger hunt for young people, Bargfrede said.
Students enter free Wednesday. Hunters are encouraged to enter their whitetail deer trophies into the horn contest. Awards for the contest and a gun raffle drawing are scheduled for Thursday.
Buck Fever raises funds each fall for the youth of Guadalupe County, Bargfrede sad. The nonprofit donates funds to the local outdoor learning center and other organizations to help teach people, young and adult, about outdoor life, he said.
The 30-gun raffle at Buck Fever is the organization’s main money maker, Bargfrede said. For that reason, all are invited out to partake in the festivities and help raise funds.
But there is more to it, he said. Buck Fever is a community event that brings together people from across the region.
“The nice thing is a lot of people in the community come out,” Bargfrede said. “It’s kind of a way to visit with old friends and see people you don’t see every day. It’s a community get-together, basically.”
With the activities for children, and informational booths and things of interest to adults, all are sure to have a good time at Buck Fever, he said.
“Come on out and take a look at it,” Bargfrede said. “I’m sure when you come, you’ll like it and you’ll enjoy it. Everybody seems to enjoy it.”
Visit buckfever.org for additional information about the event, the organization and more.
