A Fort Worth woman suspected of trying to sell more than a kilogram of illegal drugs was arrested Monday in a Seguin grocery store parking lot, authorities said.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force arrested Amber Elise Jimenez, 27, for allegedly trying to peddle more than 1,600 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the H-E-B parking lot in the 1300 block of East Court Street, Guadalupe County Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force had reason to believe that 27-year-old Amber Elise Jimenez, of Fort Worth, Texas, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of heroin,” he said.
Officers met Jimenez in the parking lot of the grocery store, subsequently searched her vehicle and reportedly located the illegal drugs, Flores said.
“Narcotics investigators with the Task Force found Jimenez to be in possession of approximately 1,634 grams of black tar heroin, which field tested positive for fentanyl,” he said. “Jimenez was also found to be in possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.”
Investigators estimate the drugs’ street value at about $60,000, Flores said.
Jimenez was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B greater than 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 to 4 grams.
She is being held on bonds totaling $85,000.
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B greater than 400 grams is a first degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by a term in prison between 5 to 99 years and a fine up to $10,000.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 to 4 grams is a second degree felony and if found guilty is punishable by a term in prison between two to 20 years.
The case was handed over to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
