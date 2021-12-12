They heard the words first responders dread hearing, but a Seguin Police Department sergeant’s call for help after being shot didn’t stop local firefighters from acting heroically.
For their bravery and heady responses in the face of danger, Seguin Police Sgt. Bradlee Flippin and several members of the Seguin Fire Department received recognition for their actions the night a shotgun-wielding gunman shot and wounded the officer.
Police Chief Terry Nichols awarded Flippin the department’s Purple Heart and presented plaques recognizing the bravery of Seguin Fire Department’s Lt. Harrison Broadhurst, Fire Apparatus Operator Shannon Billings, Firefighter/Paramedic Bryan Zueberbueler, Firefighter/Paramedic Cody Boehm, and Firefighter/Paramedic Brett Starr.
Nichols described the harrowing night and commended the sergeant and fire personnel during a special ceremony Wednesday inside the Seguin Utility Operations Center.
“We’re here to talk about what could have been an absolute tragedy but turned into something better than a tragedy,” he said.
First responders were called to a domestic disturbance in which shots were fired about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at a home in the 600 block of Rosemary, Nichols said. Seguin Fire Department members waited a short distance away from the “hot zone,” while police moved in to investigate, the chief said.
Officer Brittany Cimental noticed a man in the shadows and, when Flippin and three other officers approached him, the man fired his shotgun striking the sergeant several times in the body armor, hands, arms, neck and head.
“As they reached the area where the suspect was seen by Officer Cimental, gunfire quickly erupted in an ambush on the officers,” Nichols said.
The shotgun blasts damaged Flippin’s handgun as he and other officers returned fire, Nichols said, adding that while Flippin looked down at the weapon to try to get it to work again, the gunman’s fire hit the sergeant in the top of the head.
Had Flippin not been looking down, the shots could have hit his face and causing more devastating injuries, Nichols said.
Flippin’s demeanor and the quick actions of the fire department kept the ordeal from becoming more perilous, the chief said.
Flippin used his radio to let everyone know he was shot, described his injuries and relayed his exact location. The fire department crew moved in to rescue him.
“They quickly moved to the location without concern for their safety,” Nichols said. “From the time Brad was first shot to the time he was loaded into an ambulance was 1 minute 30 seconds. This quick response is absolutely unheard of in our business. It is a testament to both the men and women of the police department, the fire department, our dispatch staff and, ultimately, God’s hand watching over us all.”
The police sergeant knew he had to engage the threat and prevent any further civilian injuries, while working to save his own life, Flippin said. He leaned on what he’s learned as a professional law enforcement agent throughout the years to navigate those fateful moments that dark night, he said.
“I saw a man that had a shotgun,” Flippin said. “The training kicked in and my reaction was to fire my weapon. Instantaneously, I was hit.”
Seguin Fire Department Engine 3 and Medic 3 responded to the call and were waiting down the street when the crew heard Flippin say over the police radio he had been shot, Nichols said.
Without hesitation, the engine and medic crews sprang into action and moved to Flippin’s location without regard for their own safety, he said.
“In police and fire terms, this was still a ‘hot zone’ and the gunman was still on the loose in the area,” Nichols said. “The crew from Engine 3 led by Lt. Harrison Broadhurst jumped into action upon reaching Brad. He was quickly escorted to the rear of Medic 3 by Lt. Broadhurst and Firefighter/Paramedic Bryan Zuberbueler and [they] were met by Firefighter/Paramedic Brett Starr.”
Boehm drove the ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Billings drove the engine to a safer area, Nichols said.
He thanked the men for their courage and dedication displayed that night.
During the ceremony, Flippin appeared to get emotional and a bit choked up after his chief presented the Purple Heart. It was the tremendous support of others he said he felt after the incident that seemed to get to him.
“I just want to say thank you for what everybody did for me and my family,” Flippin said. “All of the support and love has flowed out of this community and I thank you very much.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
