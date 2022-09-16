A partnership between the city of Seguin and a developer to bring an apartment complex to town has a local school district’s taxpayers asking questions.
The city of Seguin plans to enter into an agreement with Vaquero Ventures to build the Lily Springs Apartments complex, creating a city-owned workforce housing project through a public finance corporation.
The city-owned apartment complex slated to be constructed at the northeast corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road boasts 288 units with 50% of the apartments leasing at market value and the other half at 80% of area median income.
“Overall, this is something that the staff is very interested in because if this is going to be sustainable, we’ve got to have places to live and this is really marketing toward first-year to third-year teachers,” Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said during a public finance corporation meeting following the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6. “A lot of big cities, like the city of Austin, have to recruit teachers from far away to come into their communities. This is for government employees, firemen, policemen, first- through third-year teachers, manufacturing workers here.”
Vaquero Ventures will construct and manage the building on a 75-year lease, but the city will own the building, which will make the property exempt from taxes.
“This will not actually be on the tax rolls for the county or the city or local school district, but it is an opportunity to where the city can actually incentivize workforce housing,” Parker said. “The proposed plan is to bring this back at 50% of those rental units would be at market and 50% of those other ones would be at 80% of AMI (median income) and so it is a really good tool to keep up high quality, high standards, the city owns that.”
Loss of tax funds while bringing more students to the district has taxpayers in the Navarro ISD community frustrated.
“When you have a 300-unit complex coming in that’s going to get 75 years of tax exemptions, where a district is already low in tax base from commerce and already struggling to keep up with what the district is needing is extremely concerning,” said Jodi Koenig, a long-time Seguin resident and local business owner. “I think all of the community members out here in Geronimo are just flabbergasted that here we are trying to figure out the growing issues we already have and then for the city council to approve that without the proper discussions has really been a level of concern.”
State funding will make up for the lost tax revenue, Parker said.
“They do get $7,000 per student that resides in that (Lily Springs) as the state’s way of incentivizing workforce housing in the community,” he said.
While Parker contends that state money will go to the school district as part of the project, The Seguin Gazette could not independently verify his claim. A representative for the Texas Education Agency had not as of press time returned a call seeking clarification on the issue.
Part of the negotiation with Vaquero Ventures includes the developer paying a $500,000 closing cost, which the city plans to use toward improving Link Road, Parker said.
With an already ever-increasing enrollment at Navarro ISD and struggles to find space, Koenig said this deal will only exacerbate the issue more.
“With the thousands of rooftops we already have coming into the district, why the city would choose to OK a deal that would continue to overrun a school district that is struggling to get ahead to be able to provide a custom, great education for our students out here”, she said.
Other frustrations include lack of communication by the city to its residents living in the Navarro district, city resident Melissa Sartain.
“I feel like there could have been more conversations, more communication,” she said. “I feel like there could have been more transparency to discussing the fact that this could have been a possibility. I feel like there could have been more openness to this if the part of Seguin that is in the Navarro district didn’t feel like it was something done in the dark that suddenly came to light. There is a frustration in that.”
While Sartain is a member of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, she spoke only as a city resident. Knowing how a governing entity works, Sartain said she felt city representatives should have done more to get the word out to residents about the decision they were making to give her and her neighbors more insight into the project
“I’m just frustrated because I feel like there could have been a bigger conversation had with everyone involved and everyone could have felt like they were winning something,” she said.
Koenig does not live within Seguin city limits; however, she said city decisions like this one affect her, her family and her community just the same. And much like her neighbors, Koenig is shocked and feels they’ve all been left in the dark about the deal until well past it being done.
“The biggest issue for me and for many people I have spoken with has been just shock and surprise,” she said. “Why hasn’t there been more discussion about this?”
Public Finance Corporation and Lily Springs Apartments
The city of Seguin created a public finance corporation 10 years ago, but it sat dormant until Vaquero Ventures approached city officials with the $58 million project, said attorney James Plummer, a partner with Bracewell law firm.
“The principal purpose of a PFC is to own the project, so you will physically own the project and you will lease it to Vaquero’s development partnership,” he said. “The reason we do this is because that structure insulates the city from liability. They have to go out and get all of the debt, raise all of the equity, operate the project. Even though you own it, they will lease it for a 75-year term and they will operate it.”
The managing company oversees the day-to-day operations and sets the budgets and rent for the units, with half of the units’ rent capped to meet the 80% area median income requirements.
The city does not profit from rent nor is it responsible for the loans, Plumber said.
Vaquero Ventures and the city’s public finance corporation agreed to a 75-year leasing agreement that includes a prepaid rent at the cost of land, which is about $4 million, $25,000 a year for administrative rent, net cash flow and capital event rent.
“Net cash flow rent is beginning in the fourth year — and we chose the fourth year because it takes two years to construct, one year to get the project stabilized and that’s 90% occupied — then they will start paying you rent at the greater of 25% of the annual tax savings, which is what the tax bill would have been if this project was taxable or 25% of their net operating income,” he said. “That is an annual payment, and it is designed to assure you that you will as a city collect the same taxes that you would have collected if this building was taxable. Annual rent will pay the equivalent (city) taxes.”
The city can also benefit from the sale of the property’s management to another company, Plumber said.
Vaquero Ventures projects the property value will increase from $58 million to about $78 million in five years, and in the event of a sell, the Seguin Public Finance Corporation would receive 15% of the profit, Plumber said.
“We have actually seen these sales perform like this on a very regular basis,” he said. “The value of the building goes up $20 to $30 million as soon as it stabilizes because those risks are gone. If they sell this building, you’re going to get 15% of the balance of the proceeds after they repay their loans, pay back their equity partners and that is likely to occur in year three or four. At the time, they are currently predicting that you would receive $3.48 million as your 15% share.”
Following the sale, the city retains ownership of the building and the new company continues with the 75-year lease, keeping the complex tax exempt.
The city can use those funds for public improvement projects. The city of Cibolo used the $4 million it received from the sell of a city-owned apartment complex to construct a fire station, Plumber said.
“I’ve seen other people put in sidewalks, parks,” he said. “You can also contribute it to the city. The city can then do whatever the city chooses to do with it. There are some restrictions, but they’re pretty broad.”
As the city sees this as a good partnership for the city, those in the Navarro district feel differently.
“I stand very firmly that I do not believe in the PFC model,” Koenig said. “I believe that is a bad deal for the tax payers, for the school district. We’re probably not going to get much support from the PFC because 75 years of tax exemption seems quite excessive. I think there are other ways we can entice multifamily complexes to come to the area without a 75-year tax break that is only going to benefit the developers.”
