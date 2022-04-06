Police are looking for 20-year-old Draven Rene Reyes, who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Park West in Seguin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment.