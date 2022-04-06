Police on Wednesday identified the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in broad daylight this week that took a young Seguin woman’s life and injured a young Seguin man.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20 of Seguin, with murder and aggravated assault related to the shooting at a basketball court at Park West in the 600 block of North Vaughn Avenue, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
"Reyes is considered to be armed and dangerous," he said.
Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18 of Seguin, died in the shooting. An 18-year-old Seguin man who authorities have yet to name also was shot at the park, Nichols said.
Police have been investigating Smith’s killing vigorously, he said.
“Through the ongoing investigation, detectives have learned Reyes and two other individuals drove by the park and Reyes fired multiple rounds at Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith and an 18-year-old male from Seguin as they sat near the basketball court at Park West,” Nichols said.
The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the chief said.
Monday’s gunfire was part of increasingly violent skirmishes between a pair of rival groups totaling about 15 young people in the city, Nichols said.
Two groups of teenagers and young adults, totaling about 15 people combined, are in the midst of an ongoing dispute that escalated from violent too deadly. The turmoil has been marked over the past couple weeks by repeated shooting incidents in Seguin.
Police responded to shots fired calls related to the dispute, some involving damaged property, on March 23, March 29 and April 1 before things took the worst turn and became deadly April 4, police said.
As tensions heated, police worked to try to end the dispute but couldn’t prevent it from becoming tragic, the police chief said.
“We have been working night and day on this, identifying players, their vehicles … trying our best to stop this before something like this happened,” Nichols said Monday outside Park West. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to stop this.”
Police are asking for help locating Reyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment.
Police continue to investigate.
