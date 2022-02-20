This is one busy season for staff at the Guadalupe County Elections office and for voters here and abroad.
However, with possibly three intersecting elections, county Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes wants to help keep some things clear for county voters.
Early voting currently is underway for the March 1 primary election. Next comes the May 7 constitutional amendments election and then on May 24 will be the primary runoff election, if a primary runoff is necessary, Hayes said.
“It just means a lot of overlapping election calendars because we’ll be mailing ballots for the May 7 election by March 18,” she said. “So we’ll still be wrapping up the primary, mailing ballots for the May 7 election right as we’re starting to get ready for the runoff.
“It’s a lot.”
With so much going on, county officials worry voters might get confused.
For instance, some voters will receive mail ballots for the primary election, which they will fill out and return. Things could get confusing when around the same time they receive mail ballots for the next election, Hayes said.
“I just am always concerned we’re going to have voter fatigue,” she said. “That’s my biggest concern, we don’t want to have the voters feel like they’re giving up.”
Early joint primaries voting started Monday, Feb. 14 and continues through Feb. 25. Remaining hours include 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Early voting polls are closed Monday.
“One of the main things the voters need to be aware of is we’re closed for early voting on Monday, Feb. 21 for President’s Day,” Hayes said. “I would hate for a voter to come out and think they’re going to vote when the polls are closed for the federal holiday.”
Also, voters should know about changes in election polling places.
Early voting sites include the usual places such as the Seguin Elections Office, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, Central Texas Technology Center, New Berlin City Hall and the Schertz Elections Office Annex.
However, the change comes in that Redemptive Grace Ministries is taking the place of Grace Church New Braunfels, which was unable to host a site, Hayes said.
“For the primary election, we had to change one polling place,” she said. “But for the May (7) election, there were several polling place changes due to availability.”
The county generally uses 35 polling sites for Election Day — their locations are available on the elections office’s website. But the May 7 election is scheduled for a weekend, which caused logistical issues for some of the sites, Hayes said.
“It’s a Saturday election as opposed to our normal Tuesday election,” she said. “We use a lot of churches and venues like that. On a Saturday in the summertime when you’re hitting Mother’s Day, weddings, things like that, they don’t have the availability on the weekend they have normally during the week.”
Voting locations unavailable for the May 7 election include Texas Lutheran University, McQueeney Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 245 in Seguin.
Hayes on Tuesday suggested the county post signs alerting voters of the unavailability of those sites and Guadalupe County Commissioners Court approved.
The county’s switch a couple years ago to vote centers allowing registered Guadalupe County voters to cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling places alleviated some issues, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
Add in county staff’s hard work to make things more smoothly and he had no doubt each election would go off without a hitch, Kutscher said.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of time and effort put forward to make sure we have a lot of polling places, making it very convenient for the public,” he told Hayes. “I know there were a few challenges with a couple of the polling places but we still have a lot of convenience built into this system and it’s because of the handwork and relationships you’ve built with these individuals that have the properties.
“So thank you for making sure people don’t have an excuse not to go vote.”
