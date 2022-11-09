Marion constituents voted against a $50 million bond referendum that would have focused on creating a career and technology center for the high school, as well as updated and upgraded safety and security measures at each of the campuses.
With 32 of 34 boxes reported, 2,059 votes, accounting for 59.39%, were cast against the bond, while 1,408 ballots were cast in favor of the proposition.
Early voting showed strong opposition for the $50 million proposal. Early numbers showed 798 ballots (39.76%) cast for the bond, while 1,209 (60.24%) were cast against. The dissenting votes held the lead throughout the night as more boxes came in.
The work, if passed, would have updated entry vestibules, door hardware and video surveillance at all of the campuses, while a bulk of the funds surrounded the high school campus with various projects, mainly a career and technology center constructed between the high school and junior high school campuses.
The CTE center would create lab space for welding, construction, ag mechanics, culinary arts and more.
The project also calls for the renovation of large portions of the high school campus into core classrooms, the renovation of the life skills and dance spaces, as well as a new school entry.
The estimated cost was about $46.75 million and with a $50 million cap with no change in tax rate, the committee discussed additional work for contingency.
