Wet weather stormed into the area and enough rain fell prompting officials to allow outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of Guadalupe County.
However, if predictions hold, the respite could be temporary and burning restrictions could return in short order, County Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“Dependent on the conditions over the next few weeks, a burn ban could be placed back on if we do not see continual rain in the forecast,” he said. “It’s like a lull where people get the chance to burn. If we don’t see a significant amount of rain, say, within the next four weeks, the burn ban could be presented to commissioners court again as early as the end of May/beginning of June.”
A good amount of rain fell on parts of the county Monday leading him to recommend the county judge lift the burn ban in effect since Feb. 9, Pinder said.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed the order lifting the outdoor burn ban effective 6 a.m. April 27.
A considerable amount of rainfall in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county along with the Texas Forest Service determining that drought conditions have significantly reduced led Kutscher to sign the order, according to the order.
“(H)owever, people should continue to use caution and exercise burning practices and all state laws regarding burning procedures still apply,” read the order the judge signed Tuesday.
A weather system brought a storm into the area Monday morning and it hung around throughout the evening and even provided some sprinkles Tuesday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Quigley said.
“Across Guadalupe County in and around the Seguin area, we’ve had about an inch and a half of rain,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “Going toward the Schertz area, they had a little bit more rain on Monday afternoon. They’re even up actually near 3 inches.”
Schertz’s higher totals were more of an outlier as most of the county hovered around an inch to an inch and a half of rain from the storms, Quigley said. But parts of the county’s southern region saw up to 2 inches in total, he said.
The storm brought with it cooler temperatures and a relief from the humidity but that is likely to end in the coming days, Quigley said.
Thursday and Friday highs could pop into the mid-to-upper 80s and accompany humid air, he said. Shots at more precipitation remain spotty, Quigley said.
“We aren’t going to get any widespread rainfall but there are chances of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and into Sunday, but it’s much too early to” say definitively, he said.
As far as the county’s drought conditions, they could be better but they also could be worse, Quigley said. The entire county remains under what is considered a severe drought on a scale that worsens from moderate to severe to extreme and tops out at exceptional, he said.
If those conditions continue, Pinder said, return of a burn ban likely is in our future.
“If we don’t get rain for maybe the next three weeks, maybe four weeks, you’ll see it back on by the end of May,” he said.
