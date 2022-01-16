The community is invited to come together and remember the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. at a scaled-back downtown celebration.
Concerns over COVID has Seguin’s Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day Committee cutting things back its annual event by canceling the annual march and only holding the rally at noon at the band stand in Central Park.
The downtown celebration will feature guest speaker Minister Jeanette Jackson, from Wesley Harper, Seguin MLK Day Treasurer Joe Patterson said.
“Life is a constant struggle and we’re constantly trying to do better in our country to bring people together,” Seguin MLK Day Treasurer Joe Patterson said. “This is a reminder to everybody that we are not together as he would have liked us or we’re not together as our Christian callings expect us to be, because Jesus wanted us to be together. Until we get truly together, we will keep this thing alive and we will keep Martin Luther’s dream alive that we can come together and love and cherish one another as he would like to see it.”
Those who come to the park are encouraged to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID.
