Two people reportedly held up a game room at gunpoint Friday morning and fled the area in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.
No shots were fired and no injuries reported related to the robbery at Kingsbury Opry, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigation Sgt. Jesse Padilla said.
“It was two individuals with handguns,” he said. “Right now, we’re just out looking for a vehicle matching the description.”
Investigators believe the suspects fled in a silver-colored four-door sedan, Padilla said.
Kingsbury Opry is located on US Highway 90 just east of FM 1104 in Kingsbury. Witness told deputies that about 9:30 a.m., two males went into the business while employees were setting up to open at 10 a.m., Padilla said.
The suspects each carried a handgun, and they wore masks to obscure their faces leading to sheriff’s deputies having no good descriptions of the male perpetrators to release to the public, the sergeant said.
No customers were in the business at the time and deputies continue to investigate, Padilla said.
