Deputies located and arrested a man in Seguin wanted on a capital murder charge out of McClennan County.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies in coordination with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 33-year-old Alfred Cornelius Friday afternoon, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said in a news release.
“Deputies received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area and coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture Cornelius,” he said.
Cornelius was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of capital murder of a person younger than 10 years old and is awaiting transfer to McClennan County.
