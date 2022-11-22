A man died in a wreck between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer shutting down traffic for hours Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County near the Hays County border.
The decedent was driving a box truck that crashed into a tractor-trailer truck driven by a student driver, Texas Department of Public Safety Cpl. Billie Watson said. Neither the student driver nor the instructor with her in the larger truck was hurt, he said.
Watson did not provide identities Tuesday of the man who died, the woman driving the semi-truck or the man instructing her.
Preliminary investigation showed the woman was making a left turn out of the lot of 160 Driving Academy’s yard to go north on 123 about 9 a.m. on State Highway 123 North between Ridge Drive and FM 1978, he said.
The box truck was moving south on 123 when it smashed into the other truck, Watson said.
Emergency crews arrived to find the cab of the box truck wedged under the tractor-trailer, he said. Authorities pronounced the man driving the box truck dead at the scene and continued trying to remove him at least two hours after the first calls for the crash, Watson said.
Emergency crews shut down traffic in both directions on either side of the crash site as they worked to remove the man from the truck and investigate the crash.
Troopers continue to investigate.
