A Seguin man was hospitalized Thursday night after someone stabbed him with a knife at a home in the city and then fled the scene, authorities said.
While all the information wasn’t confirmed, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said Friday afternoon that investigators believed the man was stabbed with a kitchen knife while inside a home in the 300 block of David Street.
About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers received a call about an assault in which the caller said that her nephew was stabbed, Wallace said.
“Upon arrival, officers found Christopher Contreras, 30, of Seguin, outside the residence with injuries to his side,” she said. “Contreras was able to identify his attacker to officers before being transported by Seguin EMS to a hospital in the Kyle area.”
Officials withheld the identity of the person the victim pointed out as his assailant, Wallace said.
Contreras remained in critical condition Friday with multiple stab wounds to the left side of his torso, the community engagement officer said. The attacker fled before police arrived at the scene, Wallace said.
The case remains under investigation, she said.
