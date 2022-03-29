After two rounds of interviews, the Marion ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Dr. Don Beck was named the candidate selected to proceed forward to potentially fill the district's top position.
By law, the school board must wait 21 days before officially offering the job to the finalist.
The board began searching for a new superintendent after Kelly Lindholm announced her retirement in December. Lindholm has served Marion ISD in various capacities from teaching to administration.
This is a developing story.
