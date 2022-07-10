A man suspected of involvement in an aggravated robbery Tuesday in Guadalupe County is on the loose and the public is being asked to help find him.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for fugitive Dylan Matthew Alvarez, said Guadalupe County Investigator Sgt. Kelly Mann.
“Alvarez is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is asked not to attempt to make contact with Alvarez if he is sighted,” Mann said.
The suspect stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, the sergeant said. Alvarez has brown hair and brown eyes and also may be sporting facial hair, Mann said.
Alvarez is believed to be armed and dangerous, Mann said.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he declined to provide further details about Alvarez or the crime in which deputies allege he was involved.
Anyone with information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to report it to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips may be left at 877-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
“We do want to get it out to the public to let them know this gentleman is out there and to please be vigilant,” Mann said. “If they see him, please contact Crime Stoppers or, if necessary, dial 911.”
