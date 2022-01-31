A Mission man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop reportedly led deputies to the discovery of cocaine in the vehicle.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Davila, 26, on Friday in the 7800 block of Interstate 10 West for allegedly driving with a kilogram of cocaine after the officers said they saw him speeding through a construction zone, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Cpl. Rudy Guarnero and Cpl. Dustin Crawford were working traffic enforcement when both observed the black Nissan Frontier speeding through a construction zone about 12:15 p.m. on the interstate, Flores said. Crawford made the traffic stop and with the assistance of his canine partner Eddie made the discovery, Flores said.
“Cpl. Crawford utilized his K9 partner ‘Eddie’ and conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle,” Flores said. “K9 Eddied alerted on the vehicle.”
Crawford found a backpack in the truck that Flores said contained a cellophane-wrapped bundle of suspected cocaine weighing about 1.1 kilograms valued at about $43,000.
Crawford spoke with the driver, who exhibited “nervous behavior,” Flores said. The driver gave Crawford permission to search the truck and the corporal located the backpack, Flores said.
Davila was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams. He was released the next day after posting a $50,000 surety bond, according to online jail records.
Flores said the deputies did a good job taking a large amount of narcotics off the street with the arrest and seizure.
“It is a lot. It’s very significant,” he said. “It’s significant in Guadalupe County; it’s significant in Houston, Texas.”
Sheriff’s deputies plan to send the case to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s office for prosecutorial review, Flores said.
