Children squealed and zoomed around under a big tent, chasing various farm animals on Wednesday.

Some got to see and touch some of the animals for the first time at the Guadalupe County Fair’s school tours at the Seguin Events Complex where they learned about agriculture and its place in their everyday lives.

Started in 1983 by the fair’s current director and School Tours committee chair Gail Damerau, the two-day event on Wednesday and Thursday brought busloads of mostly elementary school children from the area to the fairgrounds.

Fair offers fun and more for all comers With the hustle and bustle that have taken over our everyday lives, especially after a pande…

Children got to visit a barnyard station, tractor station, story station, baby chick station and more, Damerau said. While the kids delight in touching baby goats, playing with pigs and holding tiny chicks, the event offers much more with the help of older area students, she said.

“The main thing is teaching them about agriculture and exposing them to things maybe they haven’t seen before,” Damerau said. “Older kids — 4H and FFA kids — they’re the tour guides. They meet the younger kids on the bus. Then they take them around to the stations.”

Apple Ibara, a 16-year-old junior at Steele High School and member of the school’s Future Farmers of America, helped provide tours Wednesday and showed the younger students chicks at the fair. A member of the program for nearly two years, Apple said she gets lots out of FFA, helping at the fair and more.

FFA offers life experiences, leadership-building opportunities, and chances to open up more socially among other things, she said. Participating is a lot of fun and she meets new and interesting people like those at the fair, Apple said.

“I get to experience things I wouldn’t have been able to before,” she said. “Also, (FFA) builds great responsibilities and good social skills. I love FFA.”

Guadalupe County fair, rodeo marches into Seguin Community members have gathered to celebrate the county’s agriculture industry for 138 years…

The School Tour days offered as much to students and their chaperones from area elementary schools and daycare centers.

Among the things the special visitors learned about is how food and fiber production are of the utmost importance, yet many Americans don’t know that the local supermarket isn’t the primary producer of what they consume.

Emilee Trlica, a Texas Farm Bureau field representative, said it is her job to educate folks on the source of their food and fiber, and how vital it is for us to grow our own.

“Most people in this country are at least three generations removed from the farm,” she said. “Most people don’t know where their food and their clothes come from. Children and adults, a lot of times will answer H-E-B and Walmart.”

On Wednesday, Trlica educated young and older visitors during the tours.

Food and fiber production for sustenance and clothing are immensely important for the nation, Trlica said. They are a matter of national security, she said.

If farmers stop growing the things we need and those things have to be imported to the United States, the country can become dependent on a foreign power, Trlica said. That could mean drastic changes for this nation, which, she said, has the cheapest and most abundant food sources of any country.

In her talks, she tries to express the point to children and adults alike.

“Most of us still have a lot to learn, even me. If we don’t continue to teach people the importance of agriculture, it could become a huge issue for our nation,” Trlica said. “People need to understand it’s not just about food security, but also about national security.”

And that’s not to mention the jobs local agriculture provides. In her 23 years educating people about agriculture, many things have remained the same but some constantly change, Trlica said. She finds that the more years she educates others about agriculture, the knowledge base of her audiences continues to diminish about farming.

We all need to support locals doing the job that helps bring us things we need to consume every day, Trlica said.

“It’s important all of us be appreciative of local agriculture,” she said. “When you see that farmer driving slow down the highway, he’s driving carefully to get from one place to another to grow your food or fiber. Be nice.”