Home of Darla and Bradley Mondin, 6200 Cross Road
The Seguin Conservation Society’s 29th Holiday Home Tour is delighted to include this most special property this year. On a beautiful hilltop just east of Seguin sits a lovely French provincial home surrounded by massive yet graceful oak trees. The two-storied brick house was built in 1993 by the late David Hagler. It was originally owned by Dr. Steven White and family. Current owners Darla and Bradley Mondin bought the house in 2014.
As a gift to his wife, Brad had a Louisiana custom-built gate featuring a large fleur de lis pattern installed at the entrance to the property. There are also decorative lanterns along the driveway approaching the house that Brad made just for Christmas decorations. A brick wall frames the house and the brick steps and walkway lead to the front door. The family loves the holiday season and a Christmas wonderland awaits inside.
This five-bedroom house also boasts two dining areas, two living areas and two oak stairways.
Oak wood is throughout the home in flooring, crown molding, cabinetry and bookshelves.
The Mondins have made a few changes since moving in with paint colors, removal of dropped ceilings and replacement of lighting throughout. Some upgrades were made in the kitchen with a bit of remodeling, refinishing of cabinets and revision of a small desk area to a bar with granite counter top to match the existing island. French doors were replaced with full light doors to enjoy the views that much more.
This holiday home has 10 Christmas trees of various themes. The most special one is in the upstairs family room and is called Our Memory Tree. It is full of ornaments gifted from family members or places visited.
Special family antiques are showcased and when visiting, make sure to notice the beautiful dining room table hand crafted by Brad, large enough to accommodate the entire family. You will be filled with the Christmas spirit after visiting the Mondins’ home.
The Mondin Farms now consist of 400 acres including this property and the property where Brad grew up just a couple of miles down the road. There are a few more plans for remodeling on the horizon but barns come first. With the busy lives they lead, it is indeed a blessing to spend evenings watching the beautiful Texas sunsets from this hilltop and to see the twinkling Seguin lights in the distance.
