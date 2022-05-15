A Pulitzer Prize is the newspaper industry’s highest achievement and Seguin native Lisa Falkenberg has just earned her second.
Falkenberg, who is the editor of opinion for the Houston Chronicle, is part of the editorial board that learned Monday it won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing for a series published in attempts to uncover lies about voting that led to Texas lawmakers’ attempts to increase voter suppression.
In 2015, Falkenberg won the award for commentary when she was a columnist at the Chronicle. There was a different satisfaction that came along with winning the most recent award because it was a team effort that never would’ve happened without others’ reporting, editing, and other contributions, Falkenberg said.
“It is really nice to have people to celebrate with who are also being recognized,” she said. “That evening, we went to the newsroom and had some champagne. We gave some speeches. … It was nice.”
Then the staff got right back to work the next day, no resting on their laurels, Falkenberg said.
Receiving a Pulitzer Prize is considered among the highest honors in journalism. Still, many people don’t understand the value journalists put on the award until she spells it out for them in a different way, Falkenberg said.
“‘Kind of like the Oscars of journalism,’” she said she’ll tell them. “And they’ll be, like, ‘Oh, I get that.’ I had one friend say, ‘Go win a Grammy or something; you’ve already got a Pulitzer.’”
Falkenberg said she has enjoyed a tremendous amount of support through the years, support that without which she likely never would have achieved things she has accomplished in her career.
It has come from colleagues, loved ones, family members and beyond, Falkenberg said.
Her father pushed her years ago to stick to her guns while working at her college newspaper. Her ex-husband encouraged her to take strides she feared she couldn’t achieve.
But it was someone else back in Seguin who might be the key to her success so far, Falkenberg said.
“I give a lot of credit to my former journalism teacher, Bobbie Maddox,” she said. “I just remember being a kid, I was in elementary school and had just won an award. She had taught my sister already. She just came up to me and said, ‘I guess there’s another writer in the family.’”
Maddox proved to be one of the people that helped guide Falkenberg down the path of journalism, where she continues to make strides.
The two-time Pulitzer winner also strives to give back to the youth. She tries to speak often to students and help others hone their craft of writing, Falkenberg said.
It all continues to work out for her as she does for a living the thing that she wished to do.
“My dream job is being a journalist,” Falkenberg said. “Yes, I got really lucky and was able to do that with my life.”
