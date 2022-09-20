The Navarro ISD has publicly come out against the city’s partnership for a tax-exempt development within the district’s borders.
The announcement comes after news broke about the city creating a public finance corporation and partnered with Vaquero Ventures to build Lily Springs apartments, a 288-unit apartment complex that would create workforce housing with a 75-year, 100% tax exempt lease, Navarro Superintendent Luke Morales said in a news release.
“The Navarro Independent School District opposes the Lily Springs Development between the City of Seguin and Vaquero Multifamily, LLC,” he said.
The deal will have adverse impacts on the Navarro ISD, ultimately affecting the students, Morales said.
“This property tax exemption will negatively impact the District’s public education funding and ultimately hinder its ability to serve its students and intended educational purpose,” he said. “The district urges the city of Seguin to prioritize its community, including the district and the students it serves and reconsider its participation in the development as it will have an overall negative long-lasting impact on the district and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.