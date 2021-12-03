Seguin police say two people died on Friday in a two vehicle collision on US Highway 90 East.
First responders were called about 10:30 to the 6000 block of HWY 90 East for the wreck involving two vehicles near Schroeder/ Miltex Road.
The highway is completely shut down as police investigated the cause of the wreck.
We'll post more information as it becomes available.
