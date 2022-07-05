Police arrested a woman and were looking for four other teens that investigators say were involved in an assault of a pizzeria employee.
The five suspects — three females and two males ranging in age from 18 to 19 — are Seguin residents and fought the 18-year-old victim over a prior dispute, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“One of these girls involved, her brother doesn’t like the victim,” Wallace said. “That girl went to go find the (victim) on behalf of her brother.”
The alleged assault took place about 7:05 p.m. June 27 at Rosie’s Pizza in the 400 block of West Kingsbury Street, Wallace said. Employees there said a group of people went to the business and started fighting the female employee, she said.
One member of the group grabbed a metal rod inside the pizzeria and used it to assault the teenage employee, Wallace said.
On Friday, police obtained arrest warrants for five people they believe were involved in the attack, Wallace said.Police arrested Anastacia Flota, 19 on Friday and are currently looking for Crystal Flores, 18; Chloe Torres, 18; Elijah Arzola, 18; and 18-year-old Abner Davis.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter issued arrest warrants for each person with a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Wallace said. Flota was booked into Guadalupe County Jail where she remained Tuesday, held on $75,000 bond
Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the other four to call Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or provide anonymous tips through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
“Members of this group are known to possess firearms and are considered dangerous,” Wallace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.