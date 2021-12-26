No. 9. Area law enforcement investigates pair of homicides in Seguin, Schertz

Homicides are rare in Seguin as well as other parts of Guadalupe County, but area authorities in 2021 found themselves faced with two such cases.
Seguin Police Department investigators in the early part of the year, began looking into what was described as the first homicide in the city in almost two years. The case surrounded discovery of 43-year-old Sam Flores Wallace Jr.’s deceased body.
Police found Wallace’s body in the backseat of his car about 3:40 p.m. Jan. 23 while the vehicle was parked in the parking lot at the Stagecoach Apartments in Seguin.
Wallace was known to sleep in the car occasionally, though he shared a unit at the apartment complex at Kingsbury and Eighth streets in the city, police said. Officers initially went to the apartments for a report of a possible suicide but fairly quickly began treating Wallace’s death as a killing, Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols said at the time.
Authorities found Wallace with several cuts and stab wounds from a “sharp instrument” to his neck area, the chief said. Wallace was previously treated for cutting himself less than a month before he was found dead. Officials with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office told investigators days after that Wallace’s death was ruled a homicide.
The medical examiner’s office indicated that Wallace’s death happened sometime between 6 a.m. Jan. 22 and 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Nichols said.
Police said Wallace’s attack appeared personal in nature, and investigators believe he knew his assailant.
“We feel very strongly the people at the Stagecoach Apartments area who knew Mr. Wallace know who committed this attack,” Nichols said. “We do not have a motive at this time. There’s no indication that robbery was a motive at this point.”
A couple months later on March 7, Schertz resident 22-year-old Jacob Dubois disappeared after reportedly going out with a friend, officials said. His girlfriend reported him missing the next day. On Nov. 23, officers with the Schertz Police Department announced they were treating his disappearance as a homicide. During a press conference, his mother Sylvia Dubois asked for anyone with information to come forward.
“My husband and I come before you as parents that have an enormous love for their son and we’re in need of help from our community,” she said. “Our son, Jacob, has been missing for eight and a half months and we need your help to find him.”
Detectives said they believed Jacob fell victim to foul play. They found evidence pointing to his possible death but needed additional information to close the case and give the family closure, Sylvia said.
Investigators looked into Ethan Beckman, the man with whom Jacob left his house the night he went missing. Beckman purportedly gave investigators conflicting statements on where he left Jacob.
Other evidence pointed to Beckman possibly trying to cover up something and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on a tampering with evidence charge. Investigators initially were unable to locate Beckman to serve the warrant and arrested his mother on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Eventually, detectives located Beckman on March 29 and booked him into the Guadalupe County Jail on a single charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair apprehension/prosecution.
He remained held Wednesday on the charge carrying an $850,000 bond.
