With no majority winner coming out of the race in the Republican primary for Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 4, a runoff election is necessary to determine who wins the GOP’s nod.
One thing the seemed apparent was that a new commissioner would be filling the post come January.
According to unofficial final vote tallies, the runoff primary election will choose between the challengers to Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope’s seat.
Cope, who serves as the court’s judge pro tem, faced off against opponents Stephen Germann and Joel Hicks. According to tallies released Tuesday, Cope finished with 930 votes (25.7%), compared to Germann’s 1,191 votes (32.9%) and Hicks, who garnered 1,499 votes (41.4%).
“I appreciate and humbly thank all the voters for participating in the vote,” Germann said. “The first thing we need to do is we need to thank Judy Cope for — it’s 19 now, it’ll be 20 when she finishes — 20 years of public service. Because 20 years is a long time and we need to thank her for that.”
During the run up to the election, Cope campaigned on the strength of her experience in criminal justice, emergency management, ranching, business and as a commissioner.
She pointed toward her accomplishments as a commissioner and the progressive and conservative record of the court on her time as a commissioner as key factors in why her re-election would have been good for the county.
It wasn’t in the cards, though, and she’s OK with that.
“I’ve always said that God puts me where he wants me and if he has different plans at this time, I’ll figure out what they are and I’ll go from there,” Cope said Tuesday night. “It’s just such a privilege and an hour to have been able to represent the people of Guadalupe County for the past 20 years. If I don’t return to the county commissioners position, I know I’ve left the county in a good place.”
Hicks touted his experience in various arenas, including local government, as strengths of his own. Currently in his second term as a Cibolo city councilman, where he serves as mayor pro-tem, Hicks said running for the commissioner seat is his way of continuing to give back to the people of Guadalupe County.
He has vowed to “rein in irresponsible growth” if elected commissioner. In the meantime, he looks forward to facing off against Germann in the May runoff election.
“It’s a good thing that I am in this runoff. This way I can go and work that much harder to get the citizens out to vote,” Hicks said after the final numbers were revealed Tueday. “I’m just thankful for all the citizens that did come out, almost 1,500 people that did come out to vote and select me. I’m thankful and honored by that.”
Lifelong Guadalupe County resident Germann leading up to the election said things like roads, fire protection and safety in the county were acceptable but could be improved.
Germann said he sees growth as an issue and stated that the county needs to get ahead of the growth, moving faster than the developments to protect the quality of life.
“Guadalupe County has been a good place for my family, both in childhood and adulthood. I enjoy this community and its people,” he said before the election. “It is important to find money in the budget for infrastructure and public safety. If possible, taxes should be cut.
“Government has no money. It belongs to the people.”
The race appeared to be headed for a runoff as polls closed and early vote totals were released.
In unofficial early numbers, Hicks led the field with 791 votes (43.6%) while Cope racked up 517 (28.5%) and Germann secured 506 (27.9%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.