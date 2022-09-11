Investigators identified the five suspects involved in Monday night’s carjacking, and arrested four by Friday.
Police arrested 17-year-old Kendrick Hardwell Jr., of Port Arthur; 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Shearin, both of Port Neches; and 17-year-old Jy’Quez Turner, also of Port Arthur, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. Authorities continued to look for a 16-year-old male from Grove, she said.
Police are not releasing the 16-year-old’s name because he is a juvenile, Wallace said.
The five are suspected of pulling a 16-year-old male driver and 15-year-old female passenger from a car, assaulting the driver and then stealing his car, Wallace said.
Officers responded about 8:46 p.m. Monday to the Walmart parking lot for the reported robbery, the community engagement officer said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police began searching for information related to the crime, Wallace said.
“Further investigation later placed the Dodge Charger in the area of Port Arthur,” she said. “Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division contacted Port Arthur Police Department, which led to the recovery of the victim’s vehicle and the five suspects being identified.”
Police arrested Hardwell on Wednesday in Port Arthur on an active warrant for aggravated robbery signed by 25th Judicial District Judge William D. Old III. He was taken to Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $75,000 bond. Chase Shearin and Caden Shearin were arrested Thursday, while Turner was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday. All three face aggravated robbery charges.
Investigators believe the remaining suspect is still in the Port Arthur area and authorities are seeking him on a warrant Old signed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
