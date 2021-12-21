More than four months after his arrest, officials dropped the charges against a Guadalupe County Court at Law judge.
Insufficient evidence existed against Judge William G. Squires III to prove the Hays County child abandonment and injury to a child cases against him, Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said.
“The form that was filled out by my assistant prosecutors essentially states the state would be unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” he said. “Essentially, the evidence the prosecutor felt we could bring to trial did not justify a conviction.”
Squires was never indicted.
His office on Dec. 14 filed the documentation dropping the charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person — criminal negligence, and abandon or endanger a child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence.
Asserting his innocence from the outset, Squires said he was happy to see the case dismissed and was given the opportunity to put the incident behind him.
On Monday, Squires said he felt a “weary sense of relief and I knew it was going to happen, it was a matter of time. I knew it was going to be dismissed.”
San Marcos Police Department officers arrested the 47-year-old Squires after responding to a reported disturbance about 7:30 p.m. July 8 to a home in the 2200 block of Stonehaven, according to a city of San Marcos spokesperson shortly after the arrest.
An arrest affidavit suggested that Squires forced open a door into the home slamming the door into his wife who was holding their son.
Squires said he had faith in the system, though it at times might operate slowly. He said the United States justice system could be flawed but it remains the best in the world.
“It has been a long, hard [several] months as I have waited for the truth to prevail and for my name to be cleared,” Squires said. “I had every confidence these baseless, categorically false claims made against me would be fully cleared in due time, but it was a difficult road. I pray my name and reputation will be restored, and my life’s mission of protecting our most vulnerable will once again be back on track. Surviving and overcoming these groundless charges has made me a better, more compassionate judge and has renewed my commitment to the ethos: justice delayed is justice denied.”
Getting back to the business of hearing cases and running his court as he did before is the next important step, the judge said. He has always wanted to be a judge to help people, and that has not changed, Squires said.
He hopes to begin in the new year hearing the types of numbers of cases he heard before the arrest.
“I want to get back to it,” Squires said. “I want to do the work and get the job done.”
About time these bogus charges were dropped! You couldn't have a harder fairer judge than Judge Bill Squires! If you know anything about his personal life you know he is an upstanding man who loves his son more than life itself and would never harm him in anyway or allow any harm to come to him! I encourage voters to reelect him so he can continue the excellent job he is doing for the county! He has my vote!
