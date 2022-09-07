The search for a man suspected of murder came to an end when police found him at a Seguin home and arrested him on Tuesday.
Seguin police arrested 38-year-old Norman “Trey” Powell in connection to the July 2 shooting death of 50-year-old Gregory Roundtree, of Pflugerville, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“On Sept. 6, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Seguin PD officers apprehended Powell on the 600 block of Melrose Street for an active arrest warrant out of Seguin for murder,” she said.
Powell was booked into Guadalupe County Jail and held on a $500,000 bond.
Police sought Powell as the suspected gunman after they responded to a home for a report of gunfire July 2 in the 100 block of Benbo.
When police arrived, they found Roundtree sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, Wallace said. He was taken for treatment to a San Antonio hospital, where he later died, Wallace said.
“Witnesses stated the victim and Powell got into a verbal argument, which quickly escalated,” she said.
Powell fled the scene and after police identified him as a suspect, they searched until they found him at the Seguin home on Tuesday.
“The Seguin Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in this investigation,” Wallace said.
